Ellie Goulding recently dispelled a decade-old rumor that she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan. Now, fans have a reason to revisit Goulding’s connection to another man from her past: Calvin Harris.

Harris posted a selfie with Goulding in the studio today, January 12, with the exciting caption, “Back in studio!! It’s time for the third installment of our banging song trilogy.” The post quickly garnered comments from Anitta, the Recording Academy, Firebeatz, and more.

Harris isn’t wrong. He and Goulding’s sample size is small, but their two collaborative singles were bangers. “I Need Your Love,” from Harris’ 2012 album 18 Months, peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted for 25 total weeks. Harris’ 2014 album Motion housed “Outside” featuring Goulding, which enjoyed at No. 29 peak on the Hot 100 and 20 total charting weeks across 2014 and 2015.

Harris’ Instagram activity balances out Goulding’s. She marked the new year by vulnerably opening up about feeling “crippled by anxiety,” and she shared earlier this week that Higher Than Heaven, her forthcoming album, has been delayed from February 3 to March 24.

“I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course. In the meantime as a thank you for your patience, I’m excited to confirm that my new single is called ‘Like A Saviour.’ It’s coming soon, we’ve shot the video and it’s one of my favorite videos I’ve ever done,” Goulding captioned a snippet of her “Like A Saviour” video.

Goulding added, “Thank you all so much for sticking by me. I can’t wait to finally share this record with you all on March 24 and I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Who’s hoping that the aforementioned exciting opportunity is adding a Harris collaboration to the tracklist?

