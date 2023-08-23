Jhene Aiko and her longtime partner Big Sean are reportedly seeking legal protection against an overzealous fan, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, the fan, who is reportedly named Ian Craig Lees, has shown up at several concerts of Sean’s and Aiko’s, as well as events where either of the two have appeared on the bill, and even at Aiko’s Pacific Palisades home.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Aiko claims that the 29-year-old Lees is a stranger to her, but is apparently determined to meet and make contact with her. Aiko also noted that she fears for her life, as Lees has become more and more relentless.

In another incident, Aiko claims Lee had breached security within her gated community and allegedly got into a physical altercation with a security officer in the neighborhood. He also allegedly entered Aiko’s home, which she shares with Sean and her two children.

Aiko reportedly attempted to obtain a temporary restraining order against Lees, which would keep him from coming within 100 yards of her, Sean, and her children. However, the request was reportedly denied by a judge.

The aforementioned judge has reportedly scheduled a court hearing on the matter to take place on September 14.