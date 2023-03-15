Anticipation is high for Ellie Goulding’s upcoming fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven. Singles like “Let It Die” and “Like A Saviour” have become instant fan favorites. Last night (March 14), the UK pop artist paid a visit to The Late Late Show, where she gave fans a new taste of her upcoming album.

On the stage of The Late Late Show, Goulding debuted a new song, “By The End Of The Night.” Clips of the song have previously surfaced on TikTok, but this is the first time she has performed it in full.

The song takes inspiration from ’70s and ’80s pop sounds, as she delivers soft-tinged vocals over a synth-heavy beat.

“By the end of the night / I wanna feel like the sky is dripping on every part of me / And by the end of the night I wanna look at the lights chasing the shape of you next to me / And by the end of the night, I wanna be the only onе in the world / When I look in your eyеs, I see you’re mine / By the end of the night,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

At the end of the performance, Corden rushed to the stage to give Goulding a hug, and revealed that the single version of “By The End Of The Night” would arrive March 22.

Watch the performance above. Goulding also had a brief chat with Corden about the Oscars, new music, and more, so find that below.

Higher Than Heaven is out 4/7 via Polydor. Find more information here.