Here Are The Superbloom Festival Munchen Set Times For 2023

Superbloom Festival is bringing premiere acts to Olympia Park and Olympiastadion Munchen in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

The 2023 edition is headlined by Martin Garrix and Imagine Dragons, but that’s far from all that the versatile lineup has to offer. The festival shared the full schedule of set times across its nine stages: Olympic Stage, Super Stage, NeoNeo Stage, The Hideaway, and Spectacular, Spectacular Ground, Younique Stage, Your Planet, and Super Brain.

On Saturday, September 2, Dermot Kennedy will perform on the Super Stage from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time. Ellie Goulding (3:45-4:45 p.m.) will warm up the Olympic Stage for Garrix’s headlining set, which will run from 9:15 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. local time.

The Olympic Stage lineup is even more stacked for Sunday, September 3: RAYE (1-1:45 p.m.), Giant Rooks (2:15-3:15 p.m.), Sam Fender (4-5 p.m.), Ava Max (5:45-6:45 p.m.), Jason Derulo (7:30-8:30 p.m.), and Imagine Dragons (9:15-10:45 p.m.).

The Super Stage will also host Zara Larsson from 4:50 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. local time, while Nessa Barrett (7-7:45 p.m.) and Cat Burns (8:15-9:15 p.m.) will perform over on the NeoNeo Stage.

Check out the full lineup and schedule below, and find more information here.

