Elton John received the National Humanities Award from US president Joe Biden, as part of the A Night When Hope And History Rhyme event, which honored frontline workers, teachers, students, and LGBTQ+ advocates, according to NME.

While Elton played a number of his big hits like “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” at the event, it wasn’t until the end when Biden awarded him the important medal. A tribute to both Elton’s decades-long musical career and his advocacy for helping those with HIV/AIDS, receiving the Humanities medal as an apparent surprise caused the singer to cry.

Biden noted in a statement that Elton was chosen “for moving our souls with his powerful voice and one of the defining song books of all time. An enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage, who found purpose to challenge convention, shatter stigma and advance the simple truth – that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

“I’m never flabbergasted, but I’m flabbergasted, and humbled, and honoured by this incredible award from the United States of America,” John responded. “I will treasure this so much, and will make me double my effort to make sure this disease goes away. America’s kindness to me as a musician is second to none, but in the war against AIDS and HIV is even bigger.”

Watch Elton John receive the National Humanities Award above.