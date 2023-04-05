A while after model Emily Ratajkowski claimed in her book that Robin Thicke had sexually harassed and groped her on the set of 2013’s “Blurred Lines” music video, another model from the shoot has come forward to corroborate the story.

In a new interview with Bustle, Ratajkowski’s co-star and prior set collaborator Elle Evans explained exactly how the energy in the room changed after the presumed incident.

“All the stuff with Emily and Robin there together, that was a closed set. So they had no one else watching,” Evans said. “But what I remember is that, toward the end of the shoot, Emily did leave very abruptly. There was kind of a bit of a scramble among the production team, like, ‘What are we gonna do? How do we shoot the rest of the video without her?’ I was told that she had a flight to catch.”

The video’s director, Diane Martel, had intended for the “Blurred Lines” shoot to be a safe space, which didn’t end up being the case — as Ratajkowski stated in her book.

“With that one gesture, Robin Thicke had reminded everyone on set that we women weren’t actually in charge. I didn’t have any real power as the naked girl dancing around in his music video. I was nothing more than the hired mannequin,” she wrote.

Martel also confirmed Ratajkowski’s account during an interview with The Times.

“I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile,” Martel said. “I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f*ck are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!’”