Since his sister Billie Eilish became an international superstar off the strength of her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, her brother and artistic partner Finneas has been releasing plenty of solo material of his own. As the primary producer on Billie’s album, Finneas certainly helped Billie build her unique sound, but if you think his solo work sounds anything like Billie, think again.

After his debut EP Blood Harmony dropped in 2019, followed up by a deluxe version in summer of 2020. Then, late last fall Finneas slowly began to release new singles, from the uplifting piano ballad “What They’ll Say About Us,” to a meditation on the internet and cancel culture, “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” which he also brought to The Late Show for an anthemic performance. On the political side of things, in November he also dropped the Trump-skewering “Where The Poison Is” last November, and worked with Demi Lovato on her own political track “Commander In Chief.”

Now, he’s gearing up to release a studio version of a new single called “American Cliche” on February 5, and it’s one that some fans have heard before in a live performance at LA’s The Mint. Check out the video above if you’d like to hear how he was performing the song in the past, but keep in mind, he just might be tweaking it a bit for the official version. At least, that’s what he told fans on Twitter after announcing the single release date.

American Cliché out February 5th pic.twitter.com/dYIk54pWkc — FINNEAS (@finneas) January 23, 2021

will the production surprise us or did u stick to what its like live 😇 — ً (@bciminluvwithu) January 23, 2021

Hopefully some of both! — FINNEAS (@finneas) January 23, 2021

Look for the official version dropping early next month, and am I the only one who hears a little Bublé in there? We already know Billie loves him, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Michael has influenced Finneas, too.