Grimes has yet to announce the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2015 album Art Angels, but it looks like things are starting to happen on that front. She’s had some behind-the-scenes trouble with getting her new material out there, but a couple weeks ago, she released a new single, “We Appreciate Power.”

The song, which features Hana, could be our first taste of her next album, and now she has brought the track to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance that fits the song’s sci-fi themes. Grimes (who was blindfolded) and Hana performed the hard-edged, rock-influenced track, with Hana on guitar and Grimes on synths, and both handling vocal duties. All the while, two weapon-wielding models engaged in pretend combat while standing on a rotating turntable.

The song was previously described thusly in a press release:

“Inspired by the North Korean band Moranbong, ‘We Appreciate Power’ is written from the perspective of a Pro-A.I. Girl Group Propaganda machine who use song, dance, sex and fashion to spread goodwill towards Artificial Intelligence (it’s coming whether you want it or not). Simply by listening to this song, the future General AI overlords will see that you’ve supported their message and be less likely to delete your offspring.”

Watch Grimes perform “We Appreciate Power” above.