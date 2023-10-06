Most people wait months to introduce whomever they’re dating to friends and family, expertly delaying the inevitable echo chamber of unsolicited opinions. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce do not have that luxury, as everyone (including inanimate objects like the Empire State Building) has chimed in on whatever is going on between them romantically.

This week, the NFL issued a statement, Rachel Zegler defended Swift, and a former White House staffer said Swift is “the only person who can” beat Donald Trump in a presidential election. (Sorry, Taylor can’t come the White House phone right now. Why? Because she’s already the de facto President Of Chiefs Kingdom.) Olivia Wilde has joined the chat — acknowledging Swift’s unparalleled influence as our climate’s last hope.

On Thursday night, October 5, Wilde took to her Instagram Story to re-share an X (formerly known as Twitter) post from the Dutch actor Katja Herbers reading, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

Before we get to the irony of Wilde’s repost, it should be noted that Herbers’ take on the situation didn’t end there. “All Swifties hurriedly googling ‘climate emergency,’ she wrote on X, followed by, “Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved.”

All swifties hurriedly googling “climate emergency” — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) October 5, 2023

Really digging that the climate crises managed to get into celebrity gossip news 🤭 https://t.co/lMKzS6vTrq — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) October 6, 2023

Now, back to Wilde: People online are giving the actor and director the side-eye because her most recent ex (or, at least the most recent person the public was aware Wilde dated) is Harry Styles, who famously is not a climate scientist — though he does often dabble in activism waters and make the world better in other ways. Not to mention, Styles briefly dated Swift a decade ago.