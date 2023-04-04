Sorry, Julie Bowen, but you’ve got some competition. Emily Ratajkowski revealed that she’s been seeing Harry Styles for longer than people realized.

Speaking on an episode of the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast that was recorded on March 9th, two weeks before she was seen kissing the “As It Was” singer in Tokyo, Ratajkowski said, “I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different,” she said. “I was like, ‘He’s kind of great.’ But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”

The model and My Body author also discussed what she’s looking for in a partner. “I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that’s very important because I do have a full life,” she said. “I’m hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.”

Ratajkowski continued:

“It’s hard to avoid what people say online. I’ll read stuff on Twitter or, when I am onset, people will say, ‘I saw that thing.’ It’s hard to casually date. Every time I am photographed with someone – that’s happened even when I’ve only seen them a couple of times. If you are dating multiple people at the same time, it’s pretty brutal when they wake up and are like, ‘I’ve only been seeing you for two days.’ Not that I need to worry about them, but it made it very complicated and gave me a lot of anxiety. That part of it has been hard, but otherwise it’s been fun.”

Eric Andre agrees.

