Who Is Harry Styles’ Rumored New Girlfriend? Meet Taylor Russell

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour might’ve ended, but his romantic escapades are heating up. The “Daylight” singer and Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde’s relationship fizzled out, but Styles’ tattoo is a reminder of what once was. After a rumored fling with model Emily Ratajkowski, fans began speculating that the pair would go the distance. However, on Wednesday (August 9), the musician was spotted embracing a new mystery woman. So, who is Harry Styles’ rumored new girlfriend?

According to TMZ footage, the lucky lady is none other than actress Taylor Russell. The outlet reports that despite the couple being in the same vicinity on multiple occasions, including his Vienna, Austria, tour stop on July 8 when he was struck with an object while leaving the stage. Like Styles, Russell is an entertainment professional. The Vancouver native appeared in Netflix’s Lost in Space from 2018 to 2021, the Escape Room movie series, and the film Bones and All released last year, co-starring Timothée Chalamet.

Taylor Russell has maintained a relatively low profile when it comes to her dating history. However, the same can not be said for Harry Styles due to his superstar success. Neither has publicly commented on the rumors of their coupling.