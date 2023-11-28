Charli XCX is making waves on social media today after she posed with her partner, The 1975’s George Daniel. Fans had been speculating the pop star was engaged after she posted a selfie with a ring on her finger, and now, the newest upload is a slideshow that seems to confirm it. The first photo is of the two kissing. The second is of the ring box, complete with two coffees and a candle.

“charli xcx and george daniel f*cking for life!!!” she captioned.

Here’s what to know about Charli XCX and George Daniel’s relationship history.

George and Charli had worked together, including on her 2021 song, “Spinning.” The two had then been linked in March of 2022, as they were spotted holding hands around NYC — just before Charli was set to perform on Saturday Night Live. While this was their first public appearance, according to Extra, they could’ve been dating a while before then.

By May 2022, they then went on vacation together, posing for photos on social media. Throughout that year, they went to Italy and Paris together.

She also continued to post their selfies together on Instagram throughout this year.

Check out some more of George Daniel and Charli XCX’s dating moments, prior to their engagement.