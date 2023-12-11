All signs point toward a Dua Lipa album sooner than later. The UK pop supernova already dropped “Houdini,” fitting perfectly within the “psychedelic-pop vibe” expected from her forthcoming third LP. This morning, December 11, Mad Cool Festival unveiled its 2024 lineup, with Lipa headlining alongside the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins, Janelle Monáe, Pearl Jam, Jessie Ware, Sum 41, Bring Me The Horizon, and Avril Lavigne. Other notable performers include Uproxx’s August 2023 cover star Ashnikko, Arlo Parks, Greta Van Vleet, Kenya Grace, Genesis Owusu, and The Gaslight Anthem.

The annual festival will take place from Wednesday, July 10 to Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

According to Mad Cool’s official website, there will be a pre-sale for Santander customers beginning tomorrow, December 12, at 12 p.m. local time and running through Thursday, December 15, at 11:59 a.m. local time. Find more information here. There will also be a pre-sale for Mad Cool members beginning tomorrow, located here. The general sale is scheduled for Thursday, December 15, located here.

“As well as announcing the first names set to appear at next year’s installment, the organizers at Mad Cool have also announced ways that it will be making improvements across the site to improve the overall attendee experience,” NME relayed. “This includes a reduction in the number of stages, going from eight to six, as well as a general reduction in public capacity. These look to improve flows within the festival and reduce schedule conflicts and artist overlaps.”

See the full lineup below.

