Dua Lipa, also known as Margot Robbie’s “secret crush,” released “Houdini” in early November and, with it, an incredibly catchy hook: “Catch me or I go, Houdini.” In the song, her 21st-career Billboard Hot 100 entry, the global pop star made it abundantly clear that she does not have any time to waste. And on Monday’s (December 4) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she also noted that she certainly does not have time to sit on a fake Santa Claus’ lap.

It wouldn’t be a Jimmy Fallon interview without Fallon welcoming his guest by saying how much he loves them. But shortly after that, Fallon presented a throwback photo of a toddler-aged Lipa and her pronounced frown sitting on Santa’s lap.

“I used to be terrified of Santa,” Lipa said. “I just didn’t get it. I was like, ‘This man with a beard, and he wants me to hold a bell and sit on his lap?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want to sit on [his lap]. This is weird!'” She additionally quipped, “I think this was when I discovered feminism.”

And there is zero flaw in her logic. I will gladly die on this hill alongside Lipa. Why must we force sweet, innocent children to pose with a stranger? And then laugh when their shrill crying indicates that they are hating every second of it? And then laugh more when the photo embarrassingly resurfaces every Christmas henceforth?

Anyway, elsewhere in Lipa’s chat with Fallon, she discussed her “Dance The Night” song for the Barbie soundtrack (peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100), very vaguely addressed her forthcoming third album due out sometime in 2024, and explained why she interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook (a man she gladly sat down with, unlike Santa) for her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast.

Watch Lipa’s interview with Fallon above, and watch “Val and Hal” holiday skit below.

