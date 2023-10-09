Greta Gerwig has made her fair share of hit movies over the years, most of them starring Saoirse Ronan, but nothing really hit quite as hard as Barbie. It was more like a cultural movement than just a movie, and it became everything that Chris Nolan had hoped it would not be. Listen, he had his time to shine during his Batman era. It’s the circle of life.

But now that Barbie fever is over (until everyone clogs up your Instagram feed with Barbie costumes on Oct. 31st), many are wondering how Gerwig is possibly going to top that. It seems like she’s not even sure.

The director was at the BFI London Film Festival this weekend when she was asked about her next project. “I’m in the writing process,” she said before admitting, “And it’s hard because I’m having recurring nightmares.” Sometimes nightmares make for great movie ideas! As we all learned from Barbie, having intense emotions is very important, so this isn’t really a bad thing.

Gerwig has numerous projects in the works, including penning the Snow White adaptation, but her next directing project is a pretty big undertaking. She is currently working on not one but two projects for Netflix based on C.S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia book series, so nightmares about witches and Turkish delight are definitely expected.

