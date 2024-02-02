Taylor Swift has a busy schedule coming up: The Eras Tour resumes in Tokyo soon, Travis Kelce is playing in the Super Bowl , and the 2024 Grammy Awards are this weekend, on February 4. She should be able to make it to the Super Bowl , and she’s expected to attend the Grammys, but will she perform at the awards show?

Is Taylor Swift Performing At The 2024 Grammys?

It appears not, no.

In a new episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast shared yesterday (February 1), Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor didn’t rule out the possibility of Swift, who is not currently scheduled to perform during the broadcast, taking the stage. Kapoor said, “We’ve had a lot of last-minute things come in on the show. Sometimes they’ve happened days before, and yeah, we’re always open to the idea.”

Rolling Stone relayed that in a post about the episode, but they updated that post today to add, “Update: Rolling Stone learned Friday morning (Feb. 2) that Swift will not be performing at the Grammys because she has to immediately fly to Japan, where she’ll be resuming the Eras Tour with four back-to-back shows.”

This follows a previous report from Entertainment Tonight that also said Swift won’t perform, for the same reason Rolling Stone cited. ET said, “ET has exclusively learned that the ‘Karma’ singer, 34, will be in attendance at the Feb. 4 award show, however, she will not be performing as she has a quick turnaround before resuming her record-breaking Eras Tour on the other side of the world.”

So, as Kapoor noted, last-minute changes aren’t unprecedented, but in the case of Swift, it seems unlikely she’ll be able to perform this year.