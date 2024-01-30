Taylor Swift hasn’t confirmed if she’ll be in attendance; She has an Eras Tour concert in Tokyo the day before, but it’s actually possible to make it back to the States for the game. So, Swifties might be wondering:

Finally, the 2024 Super Bowl match-up has been set, as the San Francisco 49ers will take on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, on February 11 in Las Vegas.

Will Taylor Swift Perform With Usher At The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

It appears that she won’t.

TMZ, citing “sources with direct knowledge,” reports, “Not only is Taylor not going to pick up a microphone to croon a tune … but we’re hearing there’s no chance T-Swift will go anywhere near the stage, let alone step onto it. In other words, our sources say there are zero plans to have her participate in the Super Bowl whatsoever — outside of her just being there as a fan — and Usher is going to have the spotlight all to himself in terms of live entertainment that day.”

Given that Usher has been planning his show for months, and that Swift probably wasn’t sure she’d be Super Bowl-bound until just a few days ago, it makes that she’s not involved. While Kelce playing in the Super Bowl and Swift performing at the halftime show would have been one of the biggest couple flexes ever, it looks like that’s just not going to happen this year.