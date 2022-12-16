The official lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has been revealed, featuring special performances from J-Hope, New Edition, Duran Duran, and many more.

J-Hope is scheduled to play a three-song medley of “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup” and BTS’ “Butter.”

“I wanted to show a different aspect of me, other than the sunny and bright side I have as a member of BTS,” J-Hope recently told Consequence about his solo endeavor. “That’s why I decided to show a darker side of me through this album — maybe the shadow on the other side of the sunny and bright disposition I usually show. Showing the same vibes I show as a member of BTS might not be the right way to touch upon these darker or more serious topics.”

Meanwhile, New Edition will also tackle their biggest hits, including “Rub You The Right Way,” “My Prerogative,” “Poison,” “If It Isn’t Love,” and “Cool It Now.”

In addition, the show will feature pre-taped performances at Disneyland from Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy and TXT. At other locations in Los Angeles, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Nicky Youre, and Wiz Khalifa will also play.

Hosted as usual by Ryan Seacrest, New Years’ Rockin Eve will air on ABC on December 31.