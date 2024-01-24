Jennifer Lopez will be returning to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on February 3, alongside the episode’s host, The Bear star, Ayo Edebiri. As the SNL account on social media hilariously put it, it will be Ayo and J-Lo in the same room — making for some fun casting.

Lopez will be promoting her upcoming album, This Is Me… Now, which is set to drop on February 16 — so fans can expect some performances tied to that record, whether it’s her “Can’t Get Enough” single, or something completely different.

The pop star previously hosted the show twice in 2001 and 2010, and last appeared as the SNL musical guest in 2019. However, a lot has changed since then, including her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck.

The same day as her album release, Lopez will also be putting out a film, with a trailer that has made the rounds online. Instead of being visually tied to the record, Lopez’s Amazon Prime flick will take viewers through a “narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.” Affleck, Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Derek Hough, and more will be appearing in it as well.

As for Edebiri, this is her first time hosting Saturday Night Live, and comes on the heels of her winning an Emmy.