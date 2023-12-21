Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for over a year now after the couple rekindled their relationship. During a new interview with Variety, Lopez spoke about life since their July 2022 wedding.

“We’re older now,” she said. “We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

However, Lopez and Affleck still struggle with the effects of their 2003 breakup, when they dated for the first time. “We both have PTSD,” Lopez shared.

At the time, they had split due to pressure from the tabloids and paparazzi — which took a toll on their relationship. They had also been engaged at the time.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” they shared in a joint statement at the time. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

Things this time around seem to be going a bit better, as the pair made it to the altar. Lopez is also preparing her This Is Me… Now album and joint film, both of which will document parts of her relationship with Affleck.