More than six years have passed since Man Of The Woods was released. In late January, Justin Timberlake technically ended the drought with “Selfish,” the lead single from his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, and the Timberlake album drought will cease soon as well.
Below, find everything you need to know about Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was rollout this far.
Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Release Date
Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15 via RCA Records. Find more information here.
Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Tracklist
Spotify revealed the full EITIW tracklist on March 4, as seen below.
1. “Memphis”
2. “F**kin’ Up The Disco”
3. “No Angels”
4. “Play”
5. “Technicolor”
6. “Droown”
7. “Liar” Feat. Fireboy DML
8. “Infinity Sex”
9. “Love & War”
10. “Sanctified” Feat. Tobe Nwigwe
11. “My Favorite Drug”
12. “Flame”
13. “Imagination”
14. “What Lovers Do”
15. “Selfish”
16. “Alone”
17. “Paradise” Feat. *NSYNC
18. “Conditions”
Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Singles
“Selfish” was the first single to drop. Shortly thereafter, Timberlake debuted “Sanctified” featuring Tobe Nwigwe with a performance on SNL on January 27. Most recently, “Drown” was released on February 23.
Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Features
As you can see above, Fireboy DML, *NSYNC, and Nwigwe are the featured artists.
Justin Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was Album Cover Artwork
Justin Timberlake’s Upcoming Tour Dates
Timberlake announced his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour in late January and added more dates in early February. See all of Timberlake’s upcoming tour dates here.