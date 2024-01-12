Last September, NSYNC briefly reunited for “Better Place,” a contribution to the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Naturally, speculation spread quickly as to whether this song indicated an NSYNC album or reunion tour was next.
Billboard‘s Dave Brooks promptly shut that down, reporting, “It turns out that NSYNC star Justin Timberlake has touring plans of his own for 2024. Billboard has confirmed that Timberlake has holds on dates at arenas in North America for a major run, with sources saying the trek will be accompanied by a new album from the singer. As they say in the business, Timberlake is going back into cycle, which means there won’t be any full-fledged NSYNC tour any time soon.”
That report is even more relevant now, as Timberlake is set to perform a one-night only concert at The Orpheum Theater in his hometown Memphis on January 19, which could very well be the soft-launch of his aforementioned tour (and album) plans.
How To Get Tickets For Justin Timberlake’s Free Memphis Concert
Timberlake posted on his Instagram Story, “TICKETS ARE FREE BUT SPACE IS LIMITED.”
Ticket registration is here. According to that website, The Justin Timberlake Ticket Request window is open from now until Monday, January 15, at 10:59 p.m. CST, and “requesting tickets early will not increase your chances of success.”
Someone at FOX 13 Memphis went through the process of signing up for free tickets and received a message reading, “Tickets are free, non-transferable and must be picked up with a matching ID at the venue on the night of the show. There is a 2 ticket limit per person. Note: These are not guaranteed.”
Additionally, the outlet relayed, “Once you’ve requested your tickets, you’ll receive an email and a temporary $1 authorization will be held on your credit card and instantly refunded to ensure it’s active. If you’re one of the lucky concertgoers to be approved for tickets, you’ll be notified by January 18.”