How To Get Tickets For Justin Timberlake’s Free Memphis Concert

Last September, NSYNC briefly reunited for “Better Place,” a contribution to the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Naturally, speculation spread quickly as to whether this song indicated an NSYNC album or reunion tour was next.

Billboard‘s Dave Brooks promptly shut that down, reporting, “It turns out that NSYNC star Justin Timberlake has touring plans of his own for 2024. Billboard has confirmed that Timberlake has holds on dates at arenas in North America for a major run, with sources saying the trek will be accompanied by a new album from the singer. As they say in the business, Timberlake is going back into cycle, which means there won’t be any full-fledged NSYNC tour any time soon.”

That report is even more relevant now, as Timberlake is set to perform a one-night only concert at The Orpheum Theater in his hometown Memphis on January 19, which could very well be the soft-launch of his aforementioned tour (and album) plans.