Earlier this week, Justin Timberlake wiped his Instagram, which, who wouldn’t want to disappear from the public conscience after being powerbombed repeatedly in Britney Spears’ memoir ? But people assumed that Timberlake’s empty Instagram grid signaled Timberlake is about to initiate an album rollout — his first album since 2018’s Man Of The Woods .

Is Justin Timberlake Releasing A New Album In 2024?

It seems like it, so we’ll go with a solid probably! Timberlake’s aforementioned empty Instagram grid is populated, as of this morning (January 12), with a carousel promoting his free, one-night-only concert at The Orpheum Theater in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee on January 19 and teasing what appears to be a packed 2024 travel schedule as well as a snippet of an unreleased song.

All of those ingredients are typically present at the beginning of an album rollout.

Additionally, Billboard’s Dave Brooks reported this would happen last September, as excerpted below.