In 2022, “Malibu” musician Feid launched his first US tour. Fast forward two years later, and Feid has become a fixture in the North American live music market. Today (February 12), Feid took to Instagram to let followers know the “Ferxxocalypsis” will return yet again come spring.
Starting on April 24, Feid is set to kick off his Ferxxocalipsis Tour in Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center. “US dates unlocked,” he wrote. “Prepare the outfit, the floors, the glasses, and the babies.” The 27-date run will span the US and parts of Canada. As of his announcement, special guests haven’t been revealed, but with past collaborations with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Maluma, and Karol G, there are bound to be a few unexpected onstage cameos.
Continue below for the full schedule and official tour poster.
The Ferxxocalipsis Tour presale begins on Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. local time. On Thursday, February 15, at 10 a.m., the general public sale will kick off. Find more information here.
Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour dates
04/24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/01 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
05/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
05/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/19 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
05/22 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
05/24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
06/09 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
06/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/16 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/21 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/23 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
06/28 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/06 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium