In 2022, “Malibu” musician Feid launched his first US tour. Fast forward two years later, and Feid has become a fixture in the North American live music market. Today (February 12), Feid took to Instagram to let followers know the “Ferxxocalypsis” will return yet again come spring.

Starting on April 24, Feid is set to kick off his Ferxxocalipsis Tour in Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center. “US dates unlocked,” he wrote. “Prepare the outfit, the floors, the glasses, and the babies.” The 27-date run will span the US and parts of Canada. As of his announcement, special guests haven’t been revealed, but with past collaborations with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Maluma, and Karol G, there are bound to be a few unexpected onstage cameos.

Continue below for the full schedule and official tour poster.

The Ferxxocalipsis Tour presale begins on Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. local time. On Thursday, February 15, at 10 a.m., the general public sale will kick off. Find more information here.