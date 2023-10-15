Kelly Clarkson‘s 10th studio album Chemistry has shown to be one of the buzziest albums of the year. On the album, Clarkson delivers raw, gut-wrenching ballads about her divorce, putting her heartache and trauma on display. Last night (October 14), Clarkson visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Lighthouse” from the Chemistry album.

During the performance, Clarkson and her background singers are seen wearing all black, mourning the end of a once-loving union.

“Like a wave, you’re always crashin’ into me, crashin’ into me / And these days are harder than they used to be, and they used to be / No shootin’ stars can fix what we aren’t, and /What good’s a lighthouse when the light is burnin’ out?,” she sings with pure passion on the song’s chorus.

While the song, and the Chemistry album in general, have shown to be painfully relatable, Clarkson revealed in an interview with Variety that recording the album was very isolating. However, she has hopes that people will connect with the music.

“…I think that’s one of the main reasons for releasing it for me,” Clarkson said. “It’s like, man, if this helps one person relate to something or helps them through the grieving process, it’s worth it.

You can watch the performance above.

