Lady Gaga fans have been waiting years for the sequel to her polarizing 2013 album Art Pop. The rumored Artpop: Act II has been teased by the Born This Way pop star as well as by the original Art Pop collaborators. However, the producer of that record, DJ White Shadow, is shutting the talk down once and for all.

According to the Twitter account Gaga Daily, the DJ made a confrontational Instagram Story on Saturday (April 15) with the simple message: “No longer talking about ARTPOP. I am officially finished. Don’t ask me about it. Don’t talk to me about it.” Allegedly, he also deleted all of his posts about the album.

Lady Gaga’s ARTPOP producer DJ White Shadow via Instagram: “No longer talking about ARTPOP. I am officially finished. Don’t ask me about it. Don’t talk to me about it.” He also deleted all his posts about the album. pic.twitter.com/JDAfz6QM9a — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) April 16, 2023

In 2021, DJ White Shadow increased anticipation for Artpop: Act II in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “She has feelings (like any other normal person), and this ‘era’ was a hard time for her too,” he said. “I am sure she will be okay with revisiting it one day and building on it when the time is right. I will continue to push for those songs you want so badly, that LG and I did, and I hope you will get to hear them. Don’t let them die. Continue to get your message to the people in charge. You have the power, don’t give up.”