It seems Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters have a lot to look forward to next year… or perhaps, even sooner. Gaga’s 2013 experimental album, Artpop, has been teased over the years of having a follow-up version — both by the pop star herself and the record’s collaborators. It seems the long-awaited Artpop: Part II is finally on the horizon.

During the fall of that year, Gaga said that she had “lots of songs for Act 2” and noted that “it’ll be nice to play both acts on the tour” according to her official fandom wiki. However, 2013 soon passed and nothing official ever materialized of Artpop: Act II. That didn’t stop its existence from still being commented on.

@chanelfucker yes, lots of songs for ACT TWO! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 14, 2013

DJ White Shadow, one of Gaga’s Artpop producers, has sent fans into a spiral once again with a new social media post about it.

“YOU HAVE MY PROMISE THAT I WILL HAVE SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR YOU ON THIS DAY NEXT YEAR,” he posted on Instagram.

DJ White Shadow, producer of ‘ARTPOP,’ seemingly teases a release relating to ‘ARTPOP: Act II,’ coming next year: “YOU HAVE MY PROMISE THAT I WILL HAVE SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR YOU ON THIS DAY NEXT YEAR.” pic.twitter.com/oj001bKaJh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2022

The producer/DJ has also done interviews about Gaga’s Artpop: Act II, including one in Entertainment Weekly just last year.

“She has feelings (like any other normal person) and this ‘era’ was a hard time for her too,” he said. “I am sure she will be okay with revisiting it one day and building on it when the time is right. I will continue to push for those songs you want so badly, that LG and I did, and I hope you will get to hear them. Don’t let them die. Continue to get your message to the people in charge. You have the power, don’t give up.”

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions on Lady Gaga's Artpop: Part II.

