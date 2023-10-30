Lana Del Rey has become a Zelig-like figure in 2023. She’s everywhere. If she’s not on tour, she’s modeling ponchos in a knitting book. And when she’s not pouring coffee for truck drivers at Waffle House, she’s at the same Halloween party as someone dressed as her.

“Waffle House employee shirt purchased on Ebay: $28.60. Pepsi bottle and fun little straw purchased last minute at CVS: $9. Waffle House ‘Lana’ name tag sticker: $5.59. Attending a halloween party dressed as ‘Lana Del Rey kicking it at Waffle House’ and she’s there in real life: Priceless,” makeup artist Sandy Ganzer wrote on Instagram.

Ganzer shared photos of herself dressed as Lana next to the real LDR and thanked her for being a good sport about the costume. “Thank you for having a sense of humor about it @honeymoon, you’re a Queen,” she wrote.

When asked by the Hollywood Reporter why she worked a shift at a Waffle House Alabama this summer, Del Rey replied, “We were on our third hour, and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’ Hell yeah! We were thrilled.”

The singer was surprised by all the attention she got — and wishes her music was the thing that went viral. “I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?'” she said.