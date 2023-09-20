lana del rey 2021
Lana Del Rey Finally Revealed The Backstory Behind Her Waffle House Shift That Spawned A Viral Video

Lana Del Rey did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for their new cover story, and she had a lot to say. For those who don’t know, over the past few months, Del Rey made waves online after she was spotted apparently working a shift at a Waffle House in Alabama.

In the conversation, she opened up about the backstory of her wearing the uniform and all. Del Rey had been at the chain restaurant for a few hours when the workers offered her a shirt.

“This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!'” Del Rey explained. “I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup.”

“I didn’t see anyone take a video of me,” she added.

But someone did, and Del Rey at the Waffle House has continued to be an internet joke (in a good way).

“I wish my album had gone as viral,” Del Rey laughed. “I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?'”

Check out the original video of Lana Del Rey at the Waffle House below.

