Lorde Will No Longer Perform At The 2021 MTV VMAs

The month’s MTV VMAs is set to feature a ton of performers, among them Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, and Camila Cabello. Lorde was also set to take the stage, but on Friday evening the show’s organizers announced that the singer would no longer take part. “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform,” a statement from the VMAs read. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future! 💛 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 3, 2021

While the singer will be AWOL at the show, which occurs Sunday, September 12, Lorde could wind up one of the night’s winners. She received a single nomination for Best Cinematography with “Solar Power,” a visual that was shot by Andrew Stroudm who also worked on Lorde’s video for “Mood Ring.”

The announcement comes after Lorde performed “Fallen Fruit” on James Corden’s The Late Late Show. She’s previously performed “Green Light” and “Solar Power” on the show.

In addition to the aforementioned names, Chloe Bailey, Swedish Mafia, Polo G, Justin Bieber, Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, and Twenty One Pilots will also perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

You can view the announcement from the VMAs above.