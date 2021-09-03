Lil Nas X is gearing up for the release of his debut album Montero, which he unveiled the most Lil Nas X way possible. Rather than simply post about the LP on social media, Lil Nas X instead shared an entire faux pregnancy shoot, calling his album his “little bundle of joy.” Taking the joke one step further, Lil Nas X wanted to spread the love to some of his pregnant social media followers, prompting some hilarious replies.

The “Industry Baby” musician took to Twitter to repay his listeners for showing him some love. Lil Nas X asked his pregnant Twitter followers to reply with their Cash App name so he can send them some funds.

PREGNANT PEOPLE* ! — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 3, 2021

Lil Nas X did end up sending some fund to his followers, but, of course, trolls quickly caught wind of his request and impersonated celebrities.

Oakland rapper Guapdad 4000 also tried to put his name out there, joking that he was a new father in order to get some fast cash. “Wow thanks @LilNasX i actually just had my baby !!! His name is lil Guap,” he wrote. “I’m a struggling brother trying to make ends meet . I have to walk 6 miles to get him his Cartier :((((”

Wow thanks @LilNasX i actually just had my baby !!! His name is lil Guap . I’m a struggling brother trying to make ends meet . I have to walk 6 miles to get him his Cartier :(((( Help a nigga out $guapdad4000 ! https://t.co/AR9t6Hq9lf pic.twitter.com/DEwHwsutGp — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) September 3, 2021

Montero is out 10/17 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.

