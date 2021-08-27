Camila Cabello, who is currently starring as the titular role in Amazon’s Cinderella reboot, stopped by The Tonight Show to shut down those pesky engaged-to-Shawn-Mendes rumors. “Ooh, is this news?,” Cabello laughed when host Jimmy Fallon asked her point-blank if she and her boyfriend of two years were affianced. “No, guys,” she said. “He has not [proposed], and I am not engaged. I swear to God I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on.”

Cabello then went on to explain that her parents both lost their wedding rings, and they didn’t even know which hand an engagement ring goes on. (This is all stemming from a TikTok where fans saw Cabello wearing a ring on *that* finger, thus the rumors) “Literally, my mom couldn’t tell me either,” she said. “She could save me from this but she doesn’t because she doesn’t know either.”

After clearing that up, Cabello talked to Fallon about her upcoming “bad-ass” musical version of Cinderella, coming to Amazon Prime on September 3 and featuring Pose star Billy Porter as her fairy godmother, plus Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan.

Finally, Cabello offered an update on her in-the-works third album, Familia, which is done but has a release date TBD. “Obviously, you never know what’s gonna happen in the world,” she said, offering that the album is “about community […] “There’s independence… [but] this album for me was about interdependence and community.”

Watch Cabello’s interview above.