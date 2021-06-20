Lorde Shared A ‘Solstice’ Clip That Teases New Music Coming Tomorrow

Now that Lorde is back in the atmosphere, expect new music to start coming with a quickness. Returning with the comeback single “Solar Power,” featuring vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers, earlier this month. the New Zealand pop star is building off an eagerness from fans so strong that they even made her trend before she released anything, possibly signaling to her that fans were in an hour of need.

After that Solar Power album cover dropped before any new music, it took the release of the actual single for Lorde to confirm the image was her third cover, and the title of the record itself. (None of this is surprising if you followed her hints about a trip to Antarctica directling influencing LP3’s title.) All this to say, she’s updated her website again today with a serene video teaser that seems to indicate more music will be here soon.

Displayed on the site (found here, while it’s up) above the word “Solstice,” the clip shows Lorde sitting cross-legged in front of a tent and a small cooking fire and behind a bower of plants. The sound of hissing insects is the only audio on the clip, but that will likely change shortly. And since tomorrow is the solstice, maybe we’ll even get new music later this week. Check out the clip below and keep your ear to the ground.