Lorde fans have been all but begging their favorite musician to issue a return to form. Melodrama was four years ago and though it’s a perfect record, a new era is just what the doctor ordered. Apparently, the New Zealand artist has heard the imploring cries, because she gave the world quite the update today. On her own website she posted what looks to be an album cover with the words “Solar Power” over it, and that lines up as an album title considering she shared that her trip to Antarctica inspired the new record’s name.

And the image is a bit of a left turn for Lorde too, who has never been one to reveal much of her body. It looks like a shot of her from below as she leaps across the sand, with the ocean barely showing in the backdrop. Check out the potential album cover below:

Finally, she had one more even cheekier update to share with fans too. “ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE” read the all caps text at the bottom of the page, along with a link to sign up, which leads to a subscriber page where you can input an email address and country. Thanks for letting us know it’s still coming, but even with the reassurance, it can’t come quickly enough.