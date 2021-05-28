Pop goddess Madonna is the latest celebrity to receive a truly astonishing ratio on Twitter after her latest post ruffled the feathers of users who took issue with her inability to tell the difference between a bandana and a du-rag. Posting a throwback photo of herself wearing dark shades and a black bandana, Madonna captioned the photo “Durag activity….” which… uh… no. On so many levels, no.

Fans were quick to express their discontent with Madonna’s misuse of the style and its nomenclature, reminding her that: 1. She is wearing a bandana, not a du-rag, in the picture, and 2. That “Durag activity” doesn’t mean what she apparently thinks it does. Naturally, Madge’s misstep was met with a deluge of reactions ranging from outrage quotes to tongue-in-cheek drags as she was compared to the plethora of pop stars in the past who’ve overstepped their cultural bounds and wound up stepping on an appropriation landmine.

This is a bandana… this is a durag. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/LMx3GPfPEH — Myke (@Liberianboii86) May 28, 2021

pic.twitter.com/XMacWTjmzZ — send me money cuz im prettyᴺᴹ☾ ᎤᏙᏒᏃᎡᎯ ᎠᏲᏟ ☽™ (@lunaenbyjazan) May 28, 2021

Truthfully speaking, I am personally of the same mind about this stuff as comedian Sam Jay, who broke down her philosophy in the first episode of her (really excellent) new HBO show Pause With Sam Jay: I’m not offended, it just looks goofy. There are obviously way more important things going on in the world than to worry about a middle-aged mom’s off-target attempt to be “hip” — or any pop star’s, really. But if it looks bad, it looks bad, and you can get roasted like anybody else — it’s part of the culture, after all.

They’re flaming Madonna she’s about to send her dancing ass kid again to distract y’all https://t.co/YqUlbdslEq — Sweet One Golden Lover (@PunchDrnkLove) May 28, 2021

Wait… but this isn't a…. never mind… https://t.co/lojGoFbLNP — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) May 28, 2021

This is a bandanna, you’re like 96 bro just please go away…. https://t.co/75kiYrXXRL — DJ ⚫️⚪️ (@kingdj_5297) May 28, 2021

why didn’t you help harriet with the underground railroad https://t.co/BvP8ZdtiPT — monday ㋛ (@ging_hive) May 28, 2021

If “loud and wrong” were a person LOL. https://t.co/p8k3OmLvFL — Nurys 🧡 (@dominiquemoon_) May 28, 2021

She fucked four black guys and will never let us forget it https://t.co/ArvFRtQ9JB — ABGOHARD (@abgohard1) May 28, 2021

There's something deeply racist about her fucking on a young black man with long ass hair and she still don't know what a fucking durag is…. https://t.co/Sgq4AQyASM — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) May 28, 2021

you been alive for 90+ years and don’t know what a bandana is? https://t.co/IRghyR2yCu — ki (@xubratz) May 28, 2021

girl u lived to see slavery with ur own eyes then say this 😭 https://t.co/m3bZsz7ey4 — venus ᥫ᭡⋆ ࣪. (@vvenustea) May 28, 2021