It’s safe to say that Baby Keem has crawled out of the quiet cave that was his 2020 year. Aside from being a part of the 2020 XXL Freshman list, which served as a huge moment for him and resulted in a new freestyle, Keem kept things low last year until its final moments when he returned with a pair of singles that sparked a string of releases bringing fans to his latest effort, “Durag Activity” with Travis Scott. The clouded banger sees Keem leading the way with near-mumble raps as he details the things that make up “durag activity.” After a couple of verses, he opens the door for Scott to arrive with his trademark autotune croons for a solid verse.

The new track is also paired with a video that depicts Keem as a mob boss of sorts who gets into trouble with Scott after laying hands on an enemy. The song will hopefully lead to the arrival of Keem’s third album, which remains untitled at the moment. It’ll be his first full-length effort since 2019’s Die For My B*tch, a project that helped boost the Las Vegas native into the spotlight thanks to “Orange Soda,” which grew to be the rapper’s most successful single to date. On a more recent note, the single arrives after his “No Sense” effort, one that dropped with a video that captures Keem going stir crazy. That song was the follow-up to his late 2020 releases, “Hooligan” and “Sons & Critics Freestyle.”

As for Travis, the Houston native was recently awarded for his philanthropic efforts towards HBCU students. He’s also set to headline Rolling Loud’s Miami festival with ASAP Rocky and Post Malone.

You can press play on “Durag Activity” above.