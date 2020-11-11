The biggest news in the Jeopardy! universe right now is the death of the show’s most important figure: Longtime host Alex Trebek recently passed away at 80 years old after a fight with pancreatic cancer. This doesn’t mean the show will suddenly go off the air, though. After Trebek’s death, executive producer Mike Richards shared a heartfelt message about Trebek and about the show, noting that the remaining episodes (35 of them at the time) would be aired as planned, the last of which is set to air on Christmas. Before then, though, Mariah Carey popped up on the program, as she had her own category.

On last night’s episode, one of the categories was titled simply “Mariah Carey,” and the titular singer read all of the clues. The questions and answers were all related to her career, with some answers including Jay-Z, Precious, and “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Ahead of the episode, Carey shared a promo clip and wrote on Twitter, “Saddened by the passing of our beloved Alex Trebek. He is a staple of American TV and will be so missed. I recently taped clues for my category on @Jeopardy, and will be watching this bittersweet moment with all of you today. Thank you, Alex. RIP.”

Watch Carey’s Jeopardy! appearance above.