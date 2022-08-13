At the Medusa Festival near Valencia, Spain, one person has been killed and seventeen injured after the stage collapsed. The tragic death was that of a 22-year-old man, according to CNN. The festival says the cause of the collapse was “a strong gust of wind” over 51 mph.

The president of the Valencia regional government, Ximo Puig, tweeted, “A terrible accident that shocks all of us. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man who died early this morning at the Medusa Festival in Cullera.”

DJ Miguel Serna was performing onstage as it happened. He shared thoughts on his Instagram story, writing, “It was a very tense few minutes, I’ve never experienced anything like it before. The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected. It was a few moments of horror. I am still in shock.” Other artists on the lineup included Steve Aoki, Afrojack, and Marco Carola.

“We are completely devastated and dismayed at what happened last morning,” festival organizers posted on Facebook. “The management of Medusa Festival would like to express our deep and sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by the fatal consequences that occurred last night. It is a day of mourning and respect for those affected. And they will have us for everything they need. His unbearable suffering we also make ours.”