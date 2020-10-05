The 1865 Lewis Carrol novel Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland is perhaps one of the most cinematically adapted books of all time. The 1951 animated Disney film Alice In Wonderland is probably the best-known one, but there have been other remakes or works based on the book in recent years, like Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland film from 2010 and the 2016 sequel Alice Through The Looking Glass. Now Netflix is having a crack at it, but they’re taking a decidedly different approach.

Sabrina Carpenter to star in new ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical for Netflix, @THR reports. It’s described as a “modern-day” take on the Lewis Carroll story set at a music festival called “Wonderland.” 🍄 🔗: https://t.co/dJQthmOi1p pic.twitter.com/DBwBXelhJv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2020

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Sabrina Carpenter will produce (under her newly launched At Last Productions banner) and star in Netflix’s upcoming remake, which is described as a “musical reimagining.” The publication also describes the film as “a contemporary take on the classic Lewis Carroll story” and notes that “the modern-day musical” will be set “against the backdrop of a music festival called ‘Wonderland.'”

Along with Carpenter, the film will also be produced by Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton’s Alloy Entertainment, who were also involved with the Carpenter-starring Netflix movie Work It, as well as movies and shows like You, Gossip Girl, and The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants. The screenplay will be written by Ross Evans.

The film does not currently have an announced title or release date.