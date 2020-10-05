Disney
Pop

Netflix’s Upcoming ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Reboot Is Set At A Music Festival Called ‘Wonderland’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The 1865 Lewis Carrol novel Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland is perhaps one of the most cinematically adapted books of all time. The 1951 animated Disney film Alice In Wonderland is probably the best-known one, but there have been other remakes or works based on the book in recent years, like Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland film from 2010 and the 2016 sequel Alice Through The Looking Glass. Now Netflix is having a crack at it, but they’re taking a decidedly different approach.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Sabrina Carpenter will produce (under her newly launched At Last Productions banner) and star in Netflix’s upcoming remake, which is described as a “musical reimagining.” The publication also describes the film as “a contemporary take on the classic Lewis Carroll story” and notes that “the modern-day musical” will be set “against the backdrop of a music festival called ‘Wonderland.'”

Along with Carpenter, the film will also be produced by Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton’s Alloy Entertainment, who were also involved with the Carpenter-starring Netflix movie Work It, as well as movies and shows like You, Gossip Girl, and The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants. The screenplay will be written by Ross Evans.

The film does not currently have an announced title or release date.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of September 2020
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
×