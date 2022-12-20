Ogi Makes A Mark With Her Debut Single ‘I Got It’ For ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Ogi is the newcomer you must keep your eyes peeled for. The Nigerian R&B singer from Madison, Wisconsin made a name for herself posting covers of songs on Instagram while a senior at Northwestern University. In 2021, one particular cover, PJ Morton’s “Alright,” caught the attention of Morton who reposted the song and consequently, legendary producer No. I.D. signed Ogi to his label ARTium.

But Ogi is more than covers — her sound is unique, featuring neo-soul stylings and Naija-influenced wordplay. Today, after relocating to Los Angeles she graces the bathroom set to perform her breakout single “I Got It” from her debut EP, Monologues. The jazzy record with choir-infused vocals is vulnerable yet filled with conviction. The singer confidently reminds her listeners not to let anyone “swallow [her] shine,” or more importantly “cross the line.”

Watch Ogi perform “I Got It” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.