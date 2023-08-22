Before his sudden rise to fame with newly minted Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” Oliver Anthony was a relatively unknown musician. He gets that, so in a recent Facebook post, he shared some biographical information about himself for his new fans.

In the post (shared on August 17, before “Rich Men North Of Richmond topped the Hot 100), Anthony says he “never wanted to be a full time musician,” adding, “There’s nothing special about me. I’m not a good musician, I’m not a very good person.” He continued, “I’ve spent the last 5 years struggling with mental health and using alcohol to drown it. I am sad to see the world in the state it’s in, with everyone fighting with each other. I have spent many nights feeling hopeless, that the greatest country on Earth is quickly fading away.”

He also indicated that he’s turned down some significant opportunities recently:

“People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off 8 million dollar offers. I don’t want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight. I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression. These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they’re being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung. No editing, no agent, no bullsh*t. Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should have never gotten away from in the first place.”

Find the full post here and below.