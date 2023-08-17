Here’s An Explanation Of Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’

Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North Of Richmond” is one of the biggest songs in the country. So, what’s going on here?
Who Is Oliver Anthony? Meet The “Rich Men North Over Richmond” Singer
Prior to the success of “Rich Men North Over Richmond” upon its August 11 release, Anthony was a relatively unknown country singer and former factory worker from Virginia (as Billboard notes). He described himself in a video shared recently (above), saying, “I sit pretty dead center down the aisle on politics and always have. I remember as a kid the conservatives wanting war, and me not understanding that. And I remember a lot of the controversies when the left took office, and it seems like, you know, both sides serve the same master. And that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country.”
Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” Explained
The song’s title presumably refers to politicians in Washington, DC, since the US capital is just north of Richmond, Virginia. On the song, Anthony laments the current state of the world. His lyrics go after both the elite (“I wish politicians would look out for miners / And not just minors on an island somewhere”) and those who aren’t as well off (“Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat / And the obese milkin’ welfare / Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds / Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds”).
Anthony says the track is “first song to get out there that has been recorded on a real microphone and a real camera, and not just on my cell phone.”
In a video shared on August 14, he reflected on the song’s success and on his own musical abilities, saying, “I mean, look: I appreciate the compliments, but I’m no… I’m not a good musician. I hardly know my way around the guitar, my singing’s OK. That’s not what made this: It’s you, and the struggles in your life. That’s what’s made this what it is.”
How Did “Rich Men North Of Richmond” Get So Popular?
Rich Men North of Richmond has been uploaded to all major streaming platforms and will show up there in a few days.
Im still in a state of shock at the outpouring of love I've seen in the comments, messages and emails. I'm working to respond to everyone as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/iScaYp9AWQ
— Oliver Anthony (@AintGottaDollar) August 11, 2023
The song initially gained the attention of conservative-minded listeners. A tweet about the track shared on August 10, announcing its then-imminent arrival on streaming platforms, has racked up over 140,000 likes and 25 million views.
Will “Rich Men North Of Richmond” Go No. 1?
Some reports/predictions (like this one and this one) indicate that the song is expected to debut in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart set to be unveiled next week (the chart dated August 26).
The song has spent time atop the US Apple Music and iTunes Country charts. On August 15, it was the most streamed song on Spotify in the United States.
Who Supports Oliver Anthony & “Rich Men North Of Richmond?”
Controversial Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted, “This is the anthem of the forgotten Americans who truly support this nation and unfortunately the world with their hard earned tax dollars and incredibly hard work. This song represents my district and the people of America I know and love. I will fight for the forgotten American every damn day.”
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh also wrote, “The main reason this song resonates with so many people isn’t political. It’s because the song is raw and authentic. We are suffocated by artificiality. Everything around us is fake. A guy in the woods pouring his heart over his guitar is real.”
Big & Rich’s John Rich has also shown support, and Billboard confirmed that he offered to produce Anthony’s debut album.