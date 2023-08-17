Here’s An Explanation Of Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’

Who Is Oliver Anthony? Meet The “Rich Men North Over Richmond” Singer

Prior to the success of “Rich Men North Over Richmond” upon its August 11 release, Anthony was a relatively unknown country singer and former factory worker from Virginia (as Billboard notes). He described himself in a video shared recently (above), saying, “I sit pretty dead center down the aisle on politics and always have. I remember as a kid the conservatives wanting war, and me not understanding that. And I remember a lot of the controversies when the left took office, and it seems like, you know, both sides serve the same master. And that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country.”

Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” Explained

The song’s title presumably refers to politicians in Washington, DC, since the US capital is just north of Richmond, Virginia. On the song, Anthony laments the current state of the world. His lyrics go after both the elite (“I wish politicians would look out for miners / And not just minors on an island somewhere”) and those who aren’t as well off (“Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat / And the obese milkin’ welfare / Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds / Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds”).

Anthony says the track is “first song to get out there that has been recorded on a real microphone and a real camera, and not just on my cell phone.”

In a video shared on August 14, he reflected on the song’s success and on his own musical abilities, saying, “I mean, look: I appreciate the compliments, but I’m no… I’m not a good musician. I hardly know my way around the guitar, my singing’s OK. That’s not what made this: It’s you, and the struggles in your life. That’s what’s made this what it is.”