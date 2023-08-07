There isn’t any readily available proof that Olivia Rodrigo is capable of having a bad idea. It was a great idea to release “Vampire” as the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album, Guts, as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month — her third-career No. 1 after “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

Rodrigo’s next single insinuates that she’s had at least one bad idea (or at least that she’s aware of the concept). The three-time Grammy winner shared this morning (August 7) that “Bad Idea Right?” will drop this Friday, August 11. Guts, which Rodrigo first announced in late June, is due out on September 8. It serves as the follow-up to her record-breaking May 2021 debut, Sour.

The “Bad Idea Right?” art finds Rodrigo behind a blurry mirror, on which she’s written “bad idea right” in lipstick — just as she did within her Easter egg-filled video teasing the Guts tracklist on July 31.

Rodrigo gave her fans one day to identify clues and assemble their guesses before confirming the Guts tracklist on August 1. See it below.

1. “All American Bitch”

2. “Bad Idea Right?”

3. “Vampire”

4. “Lacy”

5. “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”

6. “Making The Bed”

7. “Logical”

8. “Get Him Back”

9. “Love Is Embarrassing”

10. “The Grudge”

11. “Pretty Isn’t Pretty”

12. “Teenage Dream”

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen. Find more information here.