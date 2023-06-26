Olivia Rodrigo 2023
Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album Is Called ‘Guts’ And The Release Date Is Soon

Olivia Rodrigo season is just about here. As fans await the new single “Vampire,” there are still questions about Rodrigo’s second album. Well, she’s now answered a couple of them: It’s called Guts, and it’s set for release on September 8, she announced on social media today (June 26).

In a press statement, Rodrigo said of the project, “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

For the album, Rodrigo once again teamed up with Sour collaborator Dan Nigro. The album is currently available for pre-order in CD, cassette, vinyl, and box set editions.

There’s no announced tracklist for the album yet, but after some social media sleuthing, some fans suspect that Lana Del Rey will have a collaboration on the project. Meanwhile, a countdown clock on Rodrigo’s website is still ticking, so when it reaches 0 this Friday, there will presumably be more Rodrigo news (the release of “Vampire,” perhaps).

Check out the Guts cover art below.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts
Geffen Records

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.

