Olivia Rodrigo is clever as ever in the lead-up to Guts, her forthcoming sophomore album that she may have subtly teased within her 2021 “Brutal” video. Fans are now convinced that Rodrigo is sending them on a new scavenger hunt with an Instagram video posted Monday morning (July 31).

The teaser is an aerial view of Rodrigo in a bedroom. She toys with a keyboard and places a cake on the floor before hopping on her bed — covered in purple sheets, of course — to write with her typewriter, “Guts tracklist.”

The comments section is already full of guesses as to which song titles are hidden within the video. It should be noted that there is a white tee on the floor with “Obsessed” written across the front, and Rodrigo lays down next to a yearbook open to pages reading, “Class Of” and “Book Club.” Before playing a few notes on the keyboard, the keys were covered by a piece of paper with “Stranger” written on it.

Rodrigo also wrote “Bad Idea Right” in lipstick on her mirror, and there appears to be “Grudge” underlined on a piece of white paper. At the end of the video, a snippet of an unreleased grunge-pop song can be heard with Rodrigo singing, “My brain goes ahhh…” So far, the only confirmed track is “Vampire,” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month.

See what you can find below.

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.