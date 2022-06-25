Lizzo SiriusXM Morning Mash Up 2022
Lizzo And Live Nation Pledge To Donate $1 Million To Planned Parenthood And Pro-Choice Organizations

Lizzo is one of several artists who have spoken out against the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Ahead of her upcoming tour in support of her upcoming second major-label album, Special, the “About Damn Time” rapper is teaming up with Live Nation to donate a portion of the sales from her tour to Planned Parenthood.

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights,” she said in an Instagram post. “Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars.”

Lizzo continued, emphasizing the importance of remaining vocal and providing funds to organizations aimed toward helping people affected by today’s ruling, including Planned Parenthood and the National Network Of Abortion Funds.

“Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one,” Lizzo continued.

Throughout her career, Lizzo has been outspoken in her support of marginalized communities. Earlier this month, she re-recorded a portion of her song “Grrls,” when fans expressed concern over an ableist slur in the song’s lyrics. “As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world,” she said.

Lizzo’s Special tour is set to kick off in September, with guest, Latto.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

