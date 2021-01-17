Most of us have been hoping and praying that 2021 will be better than last year. Well, if you’re Olivia Rodrigo, then that dream already came true within the first two weeks of the year. The young TV star was best known for starring in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (try saying that five times fast), until she released her debut single “Drivers License” about a week ago, Friday, January 8. Since then, the song has absolutely exploded, earning massive first-day streaming numbers on Spotify, winning over Taylor Swift, and catapulting Rodrigo to the top of numerous Artist To Watch lists for the year.

And even if Spotify had words about Olivia’s success before, odds are they’re going to have even more after she just broke one of the platform’s biggest records in the shortest time possible. According to Pop Crave, “Drivers License” has already exceeded over 100 million streams, and it did so in just about eight days. That makes it the fastest song in platform history to achieve such a high benchmark. If this is just the reaction to Olivia’s first single, I can’t wait to see what kind of wonderful chaos the whole EP brings. Maybe this year will shape up ok after all. If you haven’t heard the song yet, check it out above.