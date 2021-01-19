Usually, Billboard reveals the top ten of its Hot 100 chart on Mondays, but that didn’t happen yesterday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. So, the announcement was pushed back a day, and the result isn’t a shock: Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit “Drivers License” has debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart dated January 23.

The song, the likes of which Spotify has “never seen,” is the 1,116th No. 1 song in Hot 100 history, but just the 48th to debut on top and the first song of 2021 to do so. This achievement makes Olivia Rodrigo one of the youngest artists to ever top the Hot 100: She’s 17 years and 11 months old, while Billie Eilish was 17 years, eight months, and one week old when “Bad Guy” first topped the chart. Rodrigo is the most recently born artist with a No. 1 hit, though: Her birth date is February 20, 2003, which is more recent than that of the previous record-holder, Jawsh 685, who was born on November 5, 2002.

.@Olivia_Rodrigo's "drivers license" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart. It opens as the top-selling and most-streamed song of the week, and earns Rodrigo her first career No. 1 hit. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 19, 2021

.@Olivia_Rodrigo's "drivers license" is the first new No. 1 #Hot100 hit of 2021. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 19, 2021

The song is actually Rodrigo’s second song to chart on the Hot 100: “All I Want,” from the colon-ly titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack, debuted and peaked at No. 90 in January 2020.

So, it looks like Rodrigo can expect more cakes to come her way.