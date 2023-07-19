We are just days away from Post Malone’s fifth studio album, Austin. Ahead of the album, Post has been on his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour, meeting fans across the country. While in Buffalo, Post took time to meet with a fan named Garrett Belanger.

Last year, Garrett’s sister, Taylor, shared a TikTok with Garrett’s story about how he suffered a brain hemorrhage earlier in the year. Garrett was in a coma, but has been making a recovery.

TMZ reports that Post sent Garrett some merch that August, and also told him to let him know when he’d be able to come to a show, and he’d make sure he’d get to see him. This past Monday, Post made good on his word by providing Garrett and his family with VIP tickets and a backstage meet and greet.

At the time of writing, Garrett can only communicate by blinking, but he seemed very much excited to meet the “Chemical” hitmaker. With over a year in the making, this meeting arrives as a full-circle moment.

Over the course of his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour, Post has been delivering on the surprises. Yesterday, he took to Times Square in New York City for a free performance of many of his hits. This marked the first-ever performance on the TSX Stage.

Austin is out 7/28 via Republic. Find more information here.