Post Malone’s new tour, If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying, kicked off on Saturday (July 8) in Noblesville, IN with opening band Beach Fossils. And while he’s got a new album, Austin, coming this summer, from the setlist at the first few shows, it looks very much like tour is going to be an overview of his sparkling career so far.

At the first two shows, he’s performed fan-favorite hits like “Better Now,” “I Like You (A Happier Song),” “White Iverson,” and of course, the megahit “Sunflower.” That could change with the release of Austin at the end of the month (it’s due on 7/28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records), but for now, here’s what fans can look forward to.

Check out the full setlist below, courtesy of Setlist.fm. The remaining tour dates are below that.

“Better Now” “Wow.” “Zack And Codeine” “Psycho” “Goodbyes” “Hollywood Dreams / Comedown (“Hollywood Dreams” half only)” “Mourning” “I Like You (A Happier Song)” “Jonestown (Interlude)” “Take What You Want” “Over Now” “Rockstar” “Feeling Whitney” “Stay” “Overdrive” “I Fall Apart” “Wrapped Around Your Finger” “Circles” “Enough is Enough” “Too Young” “White Iverson” “Congratulations” Encore: “Broken Whiskey Glass” (Partial, Instrumental) “Sunflower” “Chemical”

07/11 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/12 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/15 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/17 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/19 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/23 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/25 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/26 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/31 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/01 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/05 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/08 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/10 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/13 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/15 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/16 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/19 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater