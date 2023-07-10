Post Malone’s new tour, If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying, kicked off on Saturday (July 8) in Noblesville, IN with opening band Beach Fossils. And while he’s got a new album, Austin, coming this summer, from the setlist at the first few shows, it looks very much like tour is going to be an overview of his sparkling career so far.
At the first two shows, he’s performed fan-favorite hits like “Better Now,” “I Like You (A Happier Song),” “White Iverson,” and of course, the megahit “Sunflower.” That could change with the release of Austin at the end of the month (it’s due on 7/28 via Mercury Records/Republic Records), but for now, here’s what fans can look forward to.
Check out the full setlist below, courtesy of Setlist.fm. The remaining tour dates are below that.
- “Better Now”
- “Wow.”
- “Zack And Codeine”
- “Psycho”
- “Goodbyes”
- “Hollywood Dreams / Comedown (“Hollywood Dreams” half only)”
- “Mourning”
- “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- “Jonestown (Interlude)”
- “Take What You Want”
- “Over Now”
- “Rockstar”
- “Feeling Whitney”
- “Stay”
- “Overdrive”
- “I Fall Apart”
- “Wrapped Around Your Finger”
- “Circles”
- “Enough is Enough”
- “Too Young”
- “White Iverson”
- “Congratulations”
- Encore:
- “Broken Whiskey Glass” (Partial, Instrumental)
- “Sunflower”
- “Chemical”
07/11 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/12 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/15 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/17 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/19 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/23 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/25 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/26 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/31 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/01 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/05 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/08 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/10 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/13 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/15 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/16 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/19 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater